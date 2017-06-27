版本:
BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences says completed restructuring plan to reduce operating costs

June 27 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Says commenced and completed, a restructuring plan to reduce operating costs and better align its workforce

* Coherus biosciences - decision followed u.s. Fda's june 12, issuance of complete response letter for chs-1701

* Says under this plan, company reduced its workforce by 51 employees (approximately 30%)

* Coherus biosciences says it estimates that it will incur aggregate restructuring charges of about $3.7 million, which will be recorded in q2 of 2017

* Coherus biosciences - majority of cash payments related to personnel-related restructuring charges will be paid during q3 of 2017

* Says expects that workforce reduction will decrease its annual operating costs by approximately $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
