BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences says completed restructuring plan to reduce operating costs

June 27 Coherus Biosciences Inc
* Says commenced and completed, a restructuring plan to
reduce operating costs and better align its workforce
* Coherus biosciences - decision followed u.s. Fda's june
12, issuance of complete response letter for chs-1701
* Says under this plan, company reduced its workforce by 51
employees (approximately 30%)
* Coherus biosciences says it estimates that it will incur
aggregate restructuring charges of about $3.7 million, which
will be recorded in q2 of 2017
* Coherus biosciences - majority of cash payments related to
personnel-related restructuring charges will be paid during q3
of 2017
* Says expects that workforce reduction will decrease its
annual operating costs by approximately $10 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: