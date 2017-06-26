BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences says projected filing timing for CHS-1420 biologics license application pushed to first half of 2018

June 26 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Coherus Biosciences - determined it is prudent to put into place alternative fill & finish vendor to support co's adalimumab biosimilar candidate chs-1420's bla filing

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - the change will move projected filing timing for chs-1420 biologics license application to first half of 2018