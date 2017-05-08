BRIEF-Colabor Group reports qtrly loss per share $0.03

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 8 Colabor Group Inc:
* Colabor Group reports results for the first quarter of 2017
* Colabor Group Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Colabor Group - consolidated sales were $267.2 million for 84-day period ended march 25, down 6.2% from $284.8 million for 84-day period ended march 19, 2016
* Colabor Group Inc - in Q1 of 2017, a major contract to supply fresh fish and seafood to Sobeys Québec Inc's food stores has been renewed
* Colabor Group Inc - in second half of 2017 we anticipate to see steady improvement in gross margins and organic growth in comparable sales
* Colabor Group Inc - three-year agreement with Sobeys Québec Inc. Extends until February 2020
* Colabor Group Inc - expects agreement with Sobeys Québec Inc to generate approximately $90 million in annual sales for its norref division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project