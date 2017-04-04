版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Colfax CEO Matthew Trerotola's 2016 total compensation was $11.9 mln

April 4 Colfax Corp -

* CEO Matthew Trerotola's fy 2016 total compensation was $11.9 million versus $17.6 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2nZRxjD] Further company coverage:
