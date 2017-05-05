BRIEF-Colfax Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

May 5 Colfax Corp:

* Colfax reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 sales $844.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $820.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Colfax Corp - increasing its earnings per share forecast for 2017 from $1.29-$1.44 to $1.34-$1.49

* Colfax Corp says increasing 2017 adjusted earnings per share forecast to $1.60-$1.75 from $1.55-$1.70

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: