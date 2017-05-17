版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive CEO recently signaled he would be open to selling co- NY Post

May 16 (Reuters) -

* Colgate-Palmolive CEO signaled he would be open to selling co for $100/share at meeting with institutional investors in recent weeks - NY Post Source text : nyp.st/2qpZQpW Further company coverage:
