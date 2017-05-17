BRIEF-Colgate-Palmolive CEO recently signaled he would be open to selling co- NY Post

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 16 (Reuters) -
* Colgate-Palmolive CEO signaled he would be open to selling co for $100/share at meeting with institutional investors in recent weeks - NY Post Source text : nyp.st/2qpZQpW Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.