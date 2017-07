July 26 (Reuters) - Colibri Resource Corp:

* Colibri announces appointment of president and CEO

* Says CEO and president Ed Stringer resigned

* Stringer will remain a director of Colibri

* Stringer is resigning due to health reasons

* Appointed current director, Ron Goguen Sr., as president and chief executive officer​