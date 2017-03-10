版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 06:53 BJT

BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8

March 10 Coliseum Capital Management LLC :

* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing

* Coliseum Capital Management LLC - had earlier reported a stake of 14.8 percent in Blue Bird Corp as of Feb 14 Source text (bit.ly/2mRkZZu) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐