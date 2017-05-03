版本:
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Collectors Universe Q3 EPS $0.35 from cont ops

May 3 Collectors Universe Inc:

* Collectors Universe reports record operating results for third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2017

* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $18.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Collectors Universe Inc - "outlook for 2017 remains very positive" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
