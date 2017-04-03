版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Collegium Pharmaceutical announces expanded managed care coverage

April 3 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc:

* Collegium Pharmaceutical announces expanded managed care coverage for Xtampza ER for medicare part D patients

* Collegium Pharmaceutical - effective April 1, Xtampza ER is exclusive branded oxycodone extended-release product for organization's part D plan designs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
