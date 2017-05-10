版本:
BRIEF-Collegium reports Q1 loss per share $0.79

May 10 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc

* Collegium reports first quarter financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.79

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc- Cash and cash equivalents of $129.6 million as of March 31, 2017 compared to $153.2 million as of December 31, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
