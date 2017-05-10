BRIEF-Collegium reports Q1 loss per share $0.79

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc
* Collegium reports first quarter financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc- Cash and cash equivalents of $129.6 million as of March 31, 2017 compared to $153.2 million as of December 31, 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit