版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Colliers International expands in minnesota

April 3 Colliers International Group Inc

* Colliers International expands in Minnesota

* Colliers International Group Inc - terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Colliers International Group Inc - announced acquisition of Welshco LLC and its brokerage, property management, facilities and architecture divisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐