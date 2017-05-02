版本:
BRIEF-Colliers International qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33

May 2 Colliers International Group Inc

* Colliers international reports strong first quarter results

* Qtrly revenues $422.8 million versus $376.1 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $404.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
