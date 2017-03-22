BRIEF-Collins Foods says unit acquires 16 KFC restaurants in Netherlands

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 23 Collins Foods Ltd
* Acquisition of KFC restaurants in the Netherlands
* Unit has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 16 KFC restaurants located in Netherlands from subsidiaries of Yum! Brands
* Deal for consideration of EUR 62.3 million
* Acquisition and associated equity raising costs will be funded via a fully underwritten A$54.5 million placement
* Mark Van 't Loo has been appointed as CEO Europe
* Acquisition is expected to be mid single digit EPS accretive for Collins Foods shareholders in first full financial year of ownership
* For period ending 30 sept 2016, Netherlands acquisition generated revenue of EUR 46.6 million and EBITDA of EUR 7.3 million on a pro forma basis
* Development agreement was entered into with unit of Yum! for roll-out of more than 20 new KFC Restaurants by Collins Foods in Netherlands by 31 Dec 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.