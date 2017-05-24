版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Colony NorthStar announces redemption of 8.75% series A cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock

May 24 Colony Northstar Inc

* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock

* Colony northstar inc - series a preferred shares will be redeemed at a cash redemption price of $25.00 per share

* Colony northstar - intends to redeem all 2.46 million outstanding shares of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock on june 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
