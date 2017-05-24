版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 06:52 BJT

BRIEF-Colony Northstar prices 12 mln shares of 7.15 pct series I cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock

May 24 Colony Northstar Inc

* Announces pricing of $300 million of 7.15 pct preferred stock offering

* Priced 12 million shares of 7.15 pct series I cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock with liquidation preference of $25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
