BRIEF-Colony Northstar says board authorized redemption of preferred stock

May 24 Colony Northstar Inc :

* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock

* Board authorized redemption of 10.1 million outstanding shares of its 8.50% series f cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock

* Preferred shares will be redeemed at a cash redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
