BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes REPORTS Q4 loss per share $0.10

Feb 27 Colony Starwood Homes:
* Colony Starwood Homes announces fourth quarter and full
year 2016 financial and operating results
* Q4 core FFO per share $0.47
* Q4 revenue $146.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $143.7
million
* Q4 FFO per share $0.37
* Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Occupancy was 95.5pct for quarterly same store cohort of
28,146 homes
* Sees 2017 core FFO/share $1.85 - $1.95
* Quarterly same store noi increased 15.5pct over Q4 2015
* Quarterly same store core noi margin was 66.2pct
* Sees 2017 same store revenue growth up 4pct - 5pct
* Sees 2017 same store core noi up 63pct - 65pct
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
