BRIEF-Colony Starwood Homes-unit of co enters into a new credit agreement

May 1 Colony Starwood Homes:
* Colony Starwood Homes - on April 27, Colony Starwood Homes
Partnership, L.P, unit of co entered into a new credit agreement
* Colony Starwood Homes - credit agreement provides for a
$675.0 million senior secured revolving credit facility
* Colony Starwood Homes - credit facility, which will mature
on April 27, 2020, with a one-year extension option
* Colony Starwood Homes - credit agreement includes an
accordion feature to increase size of facility to up to $1.2
billion
Source text :(bit.ly/2oPflZz)
