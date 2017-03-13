版本:
BRIEF-Colorado Resources enters into a purchase agreement with Firesteel Resources

March 13 Colorado Resources Ltd

* Entered into a purchase agreement with Firesteel Resources to acquire a 100 pct interest in Rok-Coyote Copper Gold Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
