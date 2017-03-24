BRIEF-Coltene acquires Diatech LLC

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
March 24 Coltene Holding AG
* Acquires Diatech LLC
* New business will increase consolidated sales of coltene group by approximately 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.52 million)
* Parties have agreed not to disclose acquisition price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9900 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
