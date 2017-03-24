版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 25日 星期六 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-Coltene acquires Diatech LLC

March 24 Coltene Holding AG

* Acquires Diatech LLC

* New business will increase consolidated sales of coltene group by approximately 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.52 million)

* Parties have agreed not to disclose acquisition price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9900 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
