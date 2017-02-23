版本:
BRIEF-Columbia Banking System appoints Hadley Robbins interim CEO

Feb 22 Columbia Banking System Inc

* Columbia Banking System appoints hadley s. Robbins interim CEO

* Board of directors of columbia intends to conduct a search for a permanent chief executive officer

* Both internal and external candidates will be considered in search for a permanent chief executive officer

* Says unexpected passing of Melanie Dressel on February 19th. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
