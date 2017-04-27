BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

April 27 Columbia Sportswear Co-
* Columbia Sportswear Company reports record first quarter
financial results; updates full year 2017 financial outlook
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 sales rose 4 percent to $543.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.72 to $2.82
* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 3 percent
* Columbia Sportswear Co qtrly inventory decreased 3 percent
to $398.8 million
* Columbia Sportswear Co - company expects fiscal year 2017
gross margins to improve by approximately 30 basis points
* Sees fy 2017 operating margin of approximately 10.8
percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $533.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbia Sportswear Co - expects 2017 operating income to
increase approximately 3 percent, to between $256 million and
$265 million
* Columbia Sportswear Co - anticipated growth in full year
2017 operating income and net income is expected to occur in
second half
