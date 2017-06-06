BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co reports strategic realignment of corporate leadership team

June 6 Columbia Sportswear Co:
* Columbia Sportswear Co - tom cusick will be promoted to
executive vice president and chief operating officer
* Columbia Sportswear Co - cusick will continue to act as
chief financial officer and treasurer until a successor is
appointed
* Columbia Sportswear Co - tim boyle has resumed role of
president in addition to his role as chief executive officer
* Columbia Sportswear Co - effective july 1, 2017, several
members of senior leadership team will be elevated to new roles
or take on additional responsibilities
