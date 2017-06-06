版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 7日 星期三 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Co reports strategic realignment of corporate leadership team

June 6 Columbia Sportswear Co:

* Columbia Sportswear Co - tom cusick will be promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer

* Columbia Sportswear Co - cusick will continue to act as chief financial officer and treasurer until a successor is appointed

* Columbia Sportswear Co - ‍tim boyle has resumed role of president in addition to his role as chief executive officer​

* Columbia Sportswear Co - ‍effective july 1, 2017, several members of senior leadership team will be elevated to new roles or take on additional responsibilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐