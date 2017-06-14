版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 15日 星期四 07:41 BJT

BRIEF-Columbia Sportswear Company says Jim Swanson appointed CFO

June 14 Columbia Sportswear Co

* Columbia Sportswear Company announces appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer

* Says Jim Swanson appointed CFO

* Columbia Sportswear Co says Peter Rauch appointed as company's senior vice president and Chief Transformation Officer

* Columbia Sportswear- Swanson will fill position currently held by Tom Cusick, who has been promoted to executive vice president and coo, effective July 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
