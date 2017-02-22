版本:
BRIEF-CombiMatrix Corporation Q4 loss per share $0.22

Feb 22 CombiMatrix Corporation

* CombiMatrix Corporation reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results

* Q4 loss per share $0.22

* Q4 revenue rose 32 percent to $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
