BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19

May 4 CombiMatrix Corp:

* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue rose 27 percent to $3.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $3.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
