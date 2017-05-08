版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market

May 8 Charter Communications Inc:

* Comcast and Charter to explore operational efficiencies to speed entry into the wireless market

* Charter Communications Inc - companies have agreed to explore working together in a number of potential operational areas in wireless space

* Charter Communications Inc - companies have agreed to work only together with respect to national mobile network operators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐