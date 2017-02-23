BRIEF-Comcast Asuka Nakahara was appointed to Comcast board

Feb 23 Comcast Corp

* Asuka nakahara was appointed to board, effective February 24, 2017

* Eduardo Mestre, a member board of decided not to stand for reelection to board on February 22, 2017

* Mestre will continue to serve as a director until his term ends at Comcast's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders