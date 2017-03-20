版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Comcast Corp says Dave Watson to become CEO of Comcast Cable

March 20 Comcast Corp

* Comcast corporation announces leadership transition at comcast cable

* Dave watson to become president and ceo of comcast cable

* Neil smit named a vice chairman of comcast corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐