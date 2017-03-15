版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Comcast promotes Kathy Zachem to executive vice president

March 15 Comcast Corp :

* Comcast promotes Kathy Zachem to executive vice president

* Promoted Kathy Zachem to executive vice president, regulatory and state legislative affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
