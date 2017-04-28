BRIEF-Comcast says CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Comcast Corp:
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* Says CFO Michael J. Cavanagh's total 2016 compensation was $25.7 million versus $40.6 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2pGyayd) Further company coverage:
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director