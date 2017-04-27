BRIEF-Comcast statement on the spectrum it sold and purchased in the FCC’s broadcast incentive auction

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Comcast Corp:
* Comcast Corporation statement on the spectrum it sold and purchased in the FCC’s broadcast incentive auction
* Comcast Corp -in reverse auction, NBC sold spectrum in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, will receive total proceeds of $481.6 million
* "we have no current plans for acquired spectrum"
* "we note that the spectrum will not be cleared by FCC and available for use for several years"
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F