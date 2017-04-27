BRIEF-Comcast statement on the spectrum it sold and purchased in the FCC’s broadcast incentive auction

April 27 Comcast Corp:

* Comcast Corporation statement on the spectrum it sold and purchased in the FCC’s broadcast incentive auction

* Comcast Corp -in reverse auction, NBC sold spectrum in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, will receive total proceeds of $481.6 million

* "we have no current plans for acquired spectrum"

* "we note that the spectrum will not be cleared by FCC and available for use for several years"