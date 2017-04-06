BRIEF-Comcast unveils new wireless service with unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile

April 6 Comcast Corp:
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an
unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
* Comcast Corp- unlimited data, talk and text will be
available by mid-year for $65 /line for up to 5 lines- analyst
event
* Comcast Corp- unlimited data, talk and text for $45 per
line for customers with Comcast's top X1 packages
* Comcast Corp says Xfinity Mobile customers can also choose
to pay $12/GB of cellular data each month
* Comcast says wireless service will be available on Apple
Inc's iPhones as well as Samsung Electronics' galaxy phones
* Comcast CFO says service would be cash flow positive at a
limited scale over time
