2017年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Comerica announces results of Federal Reserve's review of 2017 capital plan

June 28 Comerica Inc:

* Comerica announces results of Federal Reserve's review of 2017 capital plan

* Comerica Inc - plan includes equity repurchases of up to $605 million for four-quarter period commencing in Q3 2017 and ending in Q2 2018

* Comerica Inc - at its meeting on July 25, board will consider increasing co's qtrly dividend to $0.30 per share, a 15 percent increase over current dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
