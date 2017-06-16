版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 22:25 BJT

BRIEF-Comerica Bank to invest up to $5 mln in Detroit home mortgage managed by Community Reinvestment Fund

June 16 Comerica Bank

* Comerica bank says will invest up to $5 million in detroit home mortgage which is managed by community reinvestment fund, usa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
