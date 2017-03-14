版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Comerica CEO Babb's 2016 total compensation was $9.9 mln

March 14 Comerica Inc:

* CEO Ralph Babb's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.9 million versus $6.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mVCAiD) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐