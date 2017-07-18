FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 小时内
BRIEF-Comerica reports qtrly income per common share $1.13
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
路透调查
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：外界怀疑特朗普政府推进重大政策的能力 料加快美元下滑
深度分析
分析：外界怀疑特朗普政府推进重大政策的能力 料加快美元下滑
美国官员称期待中国采取更多举措开放市场
中国财经
美国官员称期待中国采取更多举措开放市场
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 上午11点01分 / 20 小时内

BRIEF-Comerica reports qtrly income per common share $1.13

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Comerica Inc:

* Comerica reports second quarter 2017 earnings

* Comerica Inc - qtrly income per common share $1.13 ‍​

* Comerica Inc - Q2 net interest income $500 million versus $445 million last year

* Comerica inc - q2 provision for credit losses $17 million versus $49 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Comerica Inc sees restructuring charges of $40 to $50 million in full year 2017, compared to $93 million in 2016.

* Comerica inc sees full-year 2017 provision of 20-25 basis points and net charge-offs to remain low ‍​

* Comerica Inc - for FY 2017, co expects gear up initiative of $30 million in revenue and $125 million in expense savings

* Comerica Inc sees 2017 growth in average loans of 1 percent

* Comerica Inc - Q2 2017 average loan growth of $823 million, or 2 percent

* Comerica Inc - quarter-end common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.51 percent versus 10.49 in Q2 2016

* Comerica Inc sees full-year 2017 net interest income higher‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below