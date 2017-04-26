BRIEF-Comet Holding resolves on share split

April 26 Comet Holding AG:

* AGM decided that shares with a nominal value of 10.00 Swiss francs each to be split at a ratio of 1:10

* Share capital of Comet Holding remains unchanged at 7,745,430.00 Swiss francs, newly divided into 7,745,430 registered shares with a par value of 1.00 Swiss franc each