BRIEF-Comfort Systems USA Q1 earnings per share $0.20

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Comfort Systems USA Inc:
* Comfort Systems USA reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $380.6 million versus $385.9 million
* Comfort systems usa inc - backlog as of march 31, 2017 was $863.0 million as compared to $763.4 million as of december 31, 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $404.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement