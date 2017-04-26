BRIEF-Comfort Systems USA raises quarterly dividend

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Comfort Systems USA Inc:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share
* Comfort Systems USA Inc - new dividend is a $0.005 increase from company's most recent dividend
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement