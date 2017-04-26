版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:40 BJT

BRIEF-Comfort Systems USA raises quarterly dividend

April 26 Comfort Systems USA Inc:

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share

* Comfort Systems USA Inc - new dividend is a $0.005 increase from company's most recent dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐