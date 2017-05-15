版本:
BRIEF-Command Center Q1 earnings per share $0.00

May 15 Command Center Inc:

* Command Center reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue rose 17.2 percent to $22.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
