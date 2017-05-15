BRIEF-Command Center Q1 earnings per share $0.00

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 15 Command Center Inc:
* Command Center reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 revenue rose 17.2 percent to $22.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media plunges as it goes ex-dividend
LONDON, June 20 Forecasts for global sales of pharmaceuticals have declined for the first time in a decade as continuing pressure on prices in the key U.S. market has caused analysts to moderate revenue expectations, according to a report on Tuesday.