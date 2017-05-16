BRIEF-Command Security gets 4-yr contract to provide physical secuity service for online retailer

May 16 Command Security Corp
* Command Security Corporation announces $50m contract award
* Command security - received award of a four-year contract
to provide physical security services for a web services segment
of a major online retailer
* Command Security Corp - award is in addition to previously
announced services by company with this customer
* Command Security - total revenues associated with award
are estimated to be approximately $13 million annually or
approximately $50 million over four-year term
* Command Security - work will be performed at approximately
12 locations in mid-Atlantic region and is planned to begin
during June/July 2017 period
