版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Command Security qtrly loss per share $0.28

June 19 Command Security Corp

* Command security corporation reports financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended march 31, 2017

* Quarterly revenue rose 29.6 percent to $40.8 million

* Command security corp qtrly loss per share $0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐