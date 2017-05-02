版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:11 BJT

BRIEF-Command Security says has received a three-year contract to provide security services with a major on-line retailer

May 2 Command Security Corp

* Says company has received award of a three-year contract to provide security services with a major on-line retailer

* Command security says total annual revenues associated with award estimated to be about $27.0 million or about $80.0 million over three-year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
