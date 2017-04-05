版本:
BRIEF-Command Security says on March 30 entered into eighth amendment to credit, security agreement, dated as of Feb. 12, 2009

April 5 Command Security Corp:

* Command Security Corp says on March 30 entered into eighth amendment to credit and security agreement, dated as of February 12, 2009 - sec filing

* Command Security Corp says amendment increases maximum revolving line of credit amount from $20 million to $27.5 million

* Command Security Corp says amendment extends maturity date from March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2oAWGA3) Further company coverage:
