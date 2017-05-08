版本:
2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Commercehub reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

May 8 Commercehub Inc

* Commercehub announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $24.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
