BRIEF-Commercial Metals co, unit entered second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St higher as banks rise; ECB comment reassessed
June 28 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as financial stocks rose and after a report that investors overreacted to ECB chief Mario Draghi's view on fiscal stimulus.
June 26 Commercial Metals Co
* Commercial Metals Co - On June 23, co, unit entered second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Commercial Metals Co - Amendment amends agreement to provide for a coterminous delayed draw term loan in maximum principal amount of $150.0 million
* Commercial Metals Co - Amendment also amends agreement to extend maturity date of credit agreement to June 23, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2s8vTgP] Further company coverage:
* Accenture acquires Intrepid, expands capabilities to help brands transform mobile user experiences as connected devices soar
June 28 Fred's Inc said its board adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan in light of "increased trading activity" related to its involvement in Walgreens Boots Alliance's deal to buy Rite Aid Corp .