BRIEF-Commercial Metals co, unit entered second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

June 26 Commercial Metals Co

* Commercial Metals Co - On June 23, co, unit entered second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Commercial Metals Co - Amendment amends agreement to provide for a coterminous delayed draw term loan in maximum principal amount of $150.0 million

* Commercial Metals Co - Amendment also amends agreement to extend maturity date of credit agreement to June 23, 2022 Source text: [bit.ly/2s8vTgP] Further company coverage:
