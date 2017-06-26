BRIEF-Commercial Metals names Barbara Smith as CEO, effective Sept. 1

Government Properties to buy First Potomac
June 28 Real estate investment trust Government Properties Income Trust said on Wednesday it agreed to buy First Potomac Realty Trust in a deal valued at about $1.4 billion, including debt.
June 26 Commercial Metals Co:
* Commercial Metals Company announces promotion of Smith to president and chief executive officer
* Commercial Metals Co says effective September 1, Barbara Smith will assume role of president and CEO of company and become member of board
* Commercial Metals Co - Joe Alvarado will continue to serve company as chief executive officer through August 31, 2017
* Commercial Metals Co - Alvarado will continue to serve as chairman of board through company's annual meeting of stockholders to be held in January 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, June 28 A major cyber attack, believed to have first struck Ukraine, caused havoc around the world on Wednesday, crippling computers or halting operations at port operator Maersk, a Cadbury chocolate plant in Australia and the property arm of French bank BNP Paribas.
LONDON, June 28 Swiss container line MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) is working with vessel-sharing partner Maersk to find ways to share data after a cyber attack on the Danish company, MSC said on Wednesday.