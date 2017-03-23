版本:
BRIEF-Commercial Metals Q2 earnings per share $0.26

March 23 Commercial Metals Co:

* Commercial Metals company reports second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.13 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On March 22, 2017, board of directors of CMC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share

* Commercial Metals- "anticipate that our shipment levels will continue to grow in our Q3"

* Commercial Metals-anticipate further pressure on margins as imports continue to make it difficult to increase selling prices for products in line with scrap cost increases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
